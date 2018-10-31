More from Star Tribune
Nation
Trump honors victims of synagogue shooting
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Pittsburgh to pay tribute to 11 people who were gunned down at a synagogue Saturday.
Video
Morning forecast: Dry Halloween with high of 52
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild gets better in second half of back-to-back
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-3 win over the Oilers in her Wild wrap-up.
Gophers
Marcus Carr talks waiver, role with Gophers
Gophers sophomore guard Marcus Carr talked Sunday about waiting for the NCAA to decide on his waiver and his mind-set through the process.
Wild
Boudreau: Wild 'sacrificed' to rally past Oilers
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-3 win over the Oilers.
