Washington, DC - 26 February 2019 1. SOUNDBITE (English) Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen AND Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump DAVIS: "Mr Cohen has had a long day. He wants to make a very brief statement and then we're going to leave. But he has had a long day and he wants to make a statement to you all." COHEN: "First I want to thank you all for sticking around waiting for me. At this point in time, I really appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to clear the record and to tell the truth and I look forward to tomorrow, to being able to in my my voice, to tell the American people my story and I'm gonna let the American people decide exactly who's telling the truth. So I want to thank you all again for sticking around. Have a good night." STORYLINE: President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, says he "looks forward to" a public hearing before lawmakers.