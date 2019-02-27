More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny and cold; high 14
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Indian military aircraft crashes in Kashmir
Flames rose from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on Wednesday in Budgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Politics
Cohen: 'I look forward to' public hearing
RESTRICTION SUMMARY: AP CLIENTS ONLY SHOTLIST: ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP CLIENTS ONLY Washington, DC - 26 February 2019 1. SOUNDBITE (English) Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen AND Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump DAVIS: "Mr Cohen has had a long day. He wants to make a very brief statement and then we're going to leave. But he has had a long day and he wants to make a statement to you all." COHEN: "First I want to thank you all for sticking around waiting for me. At this point in time, I really appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to clear the record and to tell the truth and I look forward to tomorrow, to being able to in my my voice, to tell the American people my story and I'm gonna let the American people decide exactly who's telling the truth. So I want to thank you all again for sticking around. Have a good night." STORYLINE: President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, says he "looks forward to" a public hearing before lawmakers.
World
Trump and Kim shake hands in Hanoi
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted with a handshake and laughs at the beginning of their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Video
Morning forecast: Decreasing clouds, high around 15
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast