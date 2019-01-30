More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Dangerous cold with a high of -14
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Overnight forecast: Low of -27; winds add to danger from extreme cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers players on rematch vs. Illinois
Gophers players Dupree McBrayer and Matz Stockman talk about Wednesday's rematch with Illinois.
Local
Watch 5 viral stunts you can only do in Minnesota's extreme cold
We tested out some fun things that can be done in this week's extreme cold.
Politics
Roger Stone pleads not guilty in Russia probe case
Donald Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.
