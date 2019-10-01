More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Showers, some storms likely, high 57
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Today's Duluth forecast: Oct. 1
Duluth forecast for Oct. 1
World
Video captures bridge collapsing in Taiwan
A towering bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan collapsed Tuesday, sending an oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.
Video
Morning forecast: Cooler with showers and storms; high 57
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Heavy rain busts river bank in Wisconsin
The Nemadji river in Wisconsin's Douglas County flooded local roads after heavy rain Monday.