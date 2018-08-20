More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Cooler and rainy; high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Odorizzi: Fastball command off all day
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says his command was off all day against the Tigers, but he was able to keep them from scoring for most of his outing, till it caught up with him in the sixth inning.
Video
Evening forecast:Cold front brings in some rain
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Santana: Pain still lingers in pitching hand
Twins righthander Ervin Santana says the lingering pain in his surgically repaired middle finger has worsened, so he's going back on the disabled list.
Twins
Gonsalves: I'll treat debut like any other game
Twins rookie Stephen Gonsalves says he'll try to treat his major league debut Monday like any other start, even with 30-40 friends and family members in the stands.
