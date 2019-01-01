More from Star Tribune
Nation
Lion kills North Carolina conservatory worker
A lion killed a young worker at a wildlife conservatory Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the center said. Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Indiana, was killed Sunday after being attacked by the lion in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Caswell County Sheriff's Office.
Local
Minnesotans share what inspires them about our state
Volunteers setting up for a New Year's Eve luminary walk at Fort Snelling State Park share what inspires them about Minnesota - the love of being outdoors among them.
Video
Morning forecast: Cold with bitter wind chills
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild's offense comes up short again in loss to Penguins
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 loss to the Penguins in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Mistakes costly in Wild's loss to Pittsburgh
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 loss to the Penguins.
