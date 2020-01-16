More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Jan. 16
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Jan. 16.
Video
Morning forecast: Cold, high 4 above; snow flies Friday
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to comeback win over Penn State
Richard Pitino, Marcus Carr and Jarvis Omersa talk after Wednesday's win over Penn State.
Politics
House leaders march impeachment articles to Senate
The procession sets the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history.
Local
Memorial held on U of M campus for Ukrainian Flight 752 victims
The Iranian community of the University of Minnesota held a memorial for the Ukrainian Flight 752 victims.