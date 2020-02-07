More from Star Tribune
Wolves
D'Angelo Russell arrives in Minnesota
New Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell arrived at the airport late Thursday after being acquired in a trade with Golden State.
Video
Morning forecast: Coating of snow; high of 27
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild uses fast start to hold off Canucks
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 18; light snow developing
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Chanhassen resident received 'Evacuate Now' message over YouTubeTV
Rob Martinson of Chanhassen was far from the acknowledged area that received the "Evacuate Now" order on Wednesday morning.