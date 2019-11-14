More from Star Tribune
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then clearing, high 31
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 14
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 14
Variety
Country music stars hit CMA red carpet
Wednesday night's show kicked off with a performance featuring country female acts across generations, included three female hosts and had Maren Morris as its top nominee.
Vikings
Cousins credits coaches for not asking 'unrealistic' things of players
With Adam Thielen out due to injury, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says their roster depth has been a key to Minnesota's success.
Local
Squad video shows July shooting after armed standoff in Eagan
Isak Abdirahman Aden was killed July 2 after a standoff in Eagan in which he at times held a gun to his head and refused orders to move away from it. According to a report released Wednesday, Aden was shot after authorities say he picked up the gun, raised his arm and fired as officers initiated a plan to take him into custody.