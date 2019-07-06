More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, becoming mostly sunny, high 81
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Schoop: All 13 hitters can do damage
Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who doubled twice and homered Friday, says it's fun to bat in Twins' lineup because all 13 hitters on the roster are dangerous hitters.
Golf
Troy Merritt shoots 64 in Round 2 of 3M Open
Spring Lake Park graduate Troy Merritt talks about his Friday at the 3M Open in Blaine.
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau leads 3M Open
Bryson DeChambeau went out early and shot 62 on Friday at the 3M Open I'm. Blaine.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 66; cloudy with a stray shower possible
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast