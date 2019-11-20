More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 20
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 20
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 43
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Two-goal first period sets Wild up for win over Sabres in Buffalo
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-1 win over the Sabres Tuesday.
Video
Evening forecast: Cloudy and mild
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Minneapolis man resurrects a storied folk instrument: The cigar box guitar
Gipson Shoemaker III, owner of Lucky Devil Guitars makes a living by creating three- and four-string guitars out of junk: cigar boxes, vintage hubcaps, ammo containers, lunchboxes, even old bed pans.