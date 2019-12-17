More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast, Dec. 17
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: I take zero responsibility for impeachment
President Donald Trump is angrily objecting to the House of Representatives' articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of "perversion of justice and abuse of power" in their effort to remove him from office.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of snow showers, then clearing and colder
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Van crashes into Seattle store, injuring 11
A van apparently being used as a getaway vehicle crashed into a crowded store outside of Seattle, injuring 11 people, including a 2-year-old child, police said.
Variety
J.J. Abrams on Carrie Fisher: 'Heartbreaking that she's not here'
J.J. Abrams, director-writer-producer, speaks about the late "Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher.