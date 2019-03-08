More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Split Rock Lighthouse manager is retiring after 36 years in 'extraordinary' home
After nearly four decades of gale-force winds and prying eyes, Split Rock Lighthouse's manager is leaving his iconic home.
Video
Forecast: Cloudy and 31; storm moves in Saturday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
House passes resolution condemning bigotry
The House has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, discrimination against Muslims and other bigotry against minorities.
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy but mild, with a high of 31
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers preview regular season finale at Maryland
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Amir Coffey and Dupree McBrayer talk in preparation for regular finale at Maryland