More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 18
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 18
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy and milder, high 42
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Vikings' Zimmer: 'We had a lot of bonehead plays today'
Even though they won, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he will use the Denver game as an example in the future that Minnesota can't afford to come out slow in the first half of any football game, no matter who they're playing.
Vikings
Kirk Cousins: 'It was a special win'
After going into halftime with a 20-point deficit, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says Minnesota had to turn things around and credits the defense for holding Denver to only three points in the second half, enabling them to win 27-23 over the Broncos.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly cloudy, low 28; warmer Monday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast