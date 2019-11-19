More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Gary Kubiak believes Vikings are on the right track
Vikings assistant head coach Gary Kubiak is happy with the way his first season with Minnesota has gone, and says with the players they've developed there is a bright future ahead.
Politics
Vindman: It was my duty to report 'improper' call
A key National Security Council witness testifying before the House impeachment hearings said he heard U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland describe "specific investigations" as a requirement for Ukraine's president to get a coveted White House visit.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 19
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 19
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy and damp, high 42
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Rain, low around 35
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast