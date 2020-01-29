More from Star Tribune
World
Travelers arrive in U.S. from China wearing masks
Many air carriers have suspend service to and from China in the wake of an outbreak of a new and deadly virus.
Politics
Lev Parnas at Capitol: 'There's a lot you haven't heard yet'
The indicted associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he would like to testify.
Gophers
Pitino and Gophers talk Kobe and Illinois
Gophers coach Richard Pitino and Gabe Kalscheur talk Kobe Bryant's legacy and preview Illinois game.
Local
Rocky the sea otter doing swimmingly after rear flipper surgically removed
Rocky, one of the three northern sea otters at the Minnesota Zoo, is getting along just fine after surgeons removed one of his rear legs because of infection.
Business
Trump signs new trade deal with Mexico and Canada
President Donald Trump has signed into law the USMCA trade deal, a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.