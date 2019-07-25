More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Chance of afternoon T-storms, high of 83
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Falvey: Twins' decision to part with Parker was 'tough'
Twins CBO Derek Falvey talks about designating onetime closer Blake Parker for reassignment.
Vikings
Smith Jr. says the game is much faster in the NFL
Vikings rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. has been surprised by the pace of football at the professional level, and says he likes to joke with his father about how easy he has it compared to when he played with the Saints.
Politics
Mueller is clear he did not exonerate Trump
Robert Mueller on Wednesday bluntly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims of total exoneration in the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election interference, telling Congress he explicitly did not clear the president of obstructing his investigation.
Local
Surveillance video shows Chinese billionaire and woman accusing him of sexual assault
Richard Liu, the founder of JD.com claims their encounter was consensual.