Wayward moose takes stroll on UND football field
University of North Dakota police video of the moose making the most of his time on the school's practice football field.
Hurricane Dorian remains halted in Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian remained stationary early Tuesday as winds and rain continued to pound the northwest Bahamas, sending people fleeing the floodwaters from one shelter to another.
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny and breezy; high 75
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
After 40 years and more than 1 million meals, State Fair chef hangs up her apron
Dede Hard has made sure every 4-H'er at the Minnesota State Fair has gotten three square meals a day for nearly 40 years. She retired Monday.
Dorian slams Bahamas, down to Category 3 Hurricane
Hurricane Dorian came to a catastrophic daylong halt over the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water that lapped into the second floors of buildings, trapped people in attics and drowned the Grand Bahama airport under 6 feet of water.