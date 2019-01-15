More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump honors Clemson with fast food feast
President Donald Trump paid tribute to college football champion Clemson for winning the national championship at a White House ceremony Monday evening.
Video
Morning forecast: Breezy, mostly cloudy, high of 34
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Barron County district attorney: 'We're so grateful for Jayme and her safe return'
Barron County District Attorney Brain Wright spoke with media after Jake T. Patterson, 21, was formally charged with two counts of first degree murder and the kidnapping of Jayme Closs.
Video
Evening forecast: Lows in low 20s, no snow in sight
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Jake Patterson makes his first court appearance
Jake Patterson, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary in connection with the Closs killings and abduction.
