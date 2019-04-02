More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Breezy, 52 for a high, showers possible later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Four found dead at North Dakota business
Four people were found dead Monday in what police called a "multiple homicide" at a North Dakota property-management business.
Gophers
Timelapse: Watch the Final Four court installed at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Final Four court installation at U.S. Bank Stadium is boiled down to 24 seconds in this timelapse courtesy U.S. Bank Stadium.
Evening forecast: Precipitation possible, but it's not cold enough for snow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Justice for Justine: 'Our hearts are with Justine's family today'
Members of Justice for Justine and other community activists spoke to the press on the first day of jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.