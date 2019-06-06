More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Variety
Country stars go pastel for CMT Music Awards
Carrie Underwood extended her run as the most decorated act in the history of the CMT Music Awards with her 20th win.
World
President Trump thanks D-Day veterans
President Donald Trump spoke at the D-Day 75th anniversary event in Normandy, France on Thursday. The president thanked veterans, told stories of the battle and saluted individual veterans who had returned for the event.
Video
Morning forecast: Blue sky, high of 84
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
K-9 training in St. Paul ends in accidental explosion
A Metro Transit office was injured in a small explosion while setting up for a K-9 explosives training.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 57; clear night ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast