Morning forecast: Bitter cold start, then high of 9 above
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Pitino, Gophers freshmen big men preview Saturday's game
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Daniel Oturu and Jarvis Omersa talked Friday in preparation for Michigan State
Watch Supercross racers test out the track at U.S. Bank Stadium
The world's top Supercross racers will battle it out Saturday in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Whitaker: 'I have not interfered' in Mueller probe
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says he has "not interfered in any way" in the special counsel's Russia investigation. Whitaker also says he has not talked to President Donald Trump or senior White House officials about the investigation.
Evening forecast: Low of -14; clouds with bitter and extreme cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
