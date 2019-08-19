More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Beautiful day ahead, high of 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer says lessons learned from mistakes
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was pleased with their second preseason game win over Seattle, but there were errors made by some of the younger players and a miscommunication on a costly interception.
Twins
Perez: I'm in right spot now
Twins lefthander Martin Perez says two good outings on the road trip show that "I'm in the right spot now," and his midseason slump may be behind him.
Vikings
Zylstra says confidence is up
Vikings wide receiver Brandon Zylstra says he's comfortable with the playbook, but needs to work on reading the defense over the next couple of weeks before the preseason ends.
Vikings
Mattison says flexibility prevents injury
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison gives his college running backs coach credit for getting him to do things like yoga to be able to handle hard hits.