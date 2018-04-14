More from Star Tribune
World
Trump addresses nation on strike against Syria
President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.
World
Night scope video shows missiles over Damascus
The Syrian Central Military Media released a video showing missiles over the city of Damascus during the airstrikes by the United States, France and Britain.
Video
Morning forecast: Accumulating snow, windy
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild has to 'take care of business at home' after Game 2 loss to Jets
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-1 loss to the Jets in Game 2.
Wild
Series vs. Jets shifts to Minnesota with Wild looking to improve offense
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-1 loss to the Jets in Game 2 in her Wild wrap-up.
