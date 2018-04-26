More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: A stray shower, high of 61
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
DNA links former cop to serial killings, rapes
A DNA match in the past six days tied a former police officer to some of the crimes committed by a California serial killer behind at least 12 homicides and 45 rapes throughout the state in the 1970s and '80s, police officials announced Wednesday.
Wolves
Crawford looks back at Timberwolves' breakthrough season
An 18-year NBA veteran, Jamal Crawford discusses the Wolves' first playoff season since 2004 after a first-round elimination on Wednesday in Houston
Variety
Toasting to Minnesota beer/brand collaborations on 'Twin Cities Live'
Local icons like Surly and First Avenue are teaming up to create customized craft beers.
Nation
Gold medalist Diggins talks climate change in D.C.
Jessie Diggins joined Winter Olympians in Washington to discuss a wide range of effects attributed to a changing climate.
