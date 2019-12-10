More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 10
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 10
Video
Morning forecast: A frigid day ahead; high 5 above
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to Big Ten opening loss at Iowa
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Alihan Demir and Michael Hurt talk after Big Ten opening loss at Iowa.
Vikings
Stephen Weatherly on Danielle Hunter: 'He sweats for it, he grinds for it'
Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly says the defense is so experienced that some of the veteran players almost act like coaches, enabling them to advise other players on the fly in order to adjust to changing plays.
Vikings
Vikings credit work ethic for their success
Vikings players talked in the locker room at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., a day after their win over Detroit, saying it's important they can rely on one another and have trust that everyone will do their job on the field.