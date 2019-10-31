More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: A chilly but dry Halloween; high 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Oct. 31
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Oct. 31
Video
Morning forecast: A chilly but dry Halloween; high 37
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Defensive breakdown costs Wild in loss to Blues
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 2-1 loss to the Blues Wednesday.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Chiefs to be a challenge on the road
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the legal issues Minnesota has dealt with this season, injuries, and how even without quarterback Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs will be tough to beat.