More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: 3-6" of snow in metro; up to 12" or more in N. Minn.
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to tough loss against Badgers
Gophers and Badgers head coaches and players talk after Wednesday night's game
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 18, inch or two of snow tonight with more to come
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Jayme Closs suspect makes brief court appearance
Jake Patterson has yet to enter a plea to charges that could imprison him for life if convicted. Patterson is accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents last fall in northwestern Wisconsin. Next court date set for March 27.
Video
Afternoon forecast: More snow arrives later today
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.