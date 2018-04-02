More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: 1-3" of snow starting midday
Last April 1, Twin Cities residents played golf as thermometers flirted with the 60-degree mark.
Nation
Cosby arrives for first day of jury selection
Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the first day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.
Nation
Bodycam shows firefighter inside burning home in California
San Bernadino County Fire Department released body cam footage of residential fire in California.
Sports
Moe Wagner discusses his college hoops experience from Germany
Michigan's star Moe Wagner talked Sunday about his experience playing college basketball coming from Germany.
Wolves
Ricky Rubio, Jazz beat Wolves 121-97
From the Utah's locker room, former Wolves guard Ricky Rubio discusses his five three-pointers and 23 points as well as his team's victory in such a big game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.