Twins
Whiff! MLB sets strikeout record for 12th straight season
Major League Baseball has set its season strikeout record for the 12th straight season.Batters struck out 41,098 times through Monday, closing in on the 41,207…
Sports
Three from cross-country scene to be inducted into Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame
Three individuals who made immeasurable contributions to one of the nation's top cross-country meets will be inducted into the Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame…
Twins
Happy returns: Indians' Ramírez hits slam in 1st AB
Cleveland Indians star José Ramírez hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance after missing a month with a broken hand.
Wild
Bonding sans blades: Golf is offseason sport of choice for Wild
Before getting back on the ice Tuesday for a practice at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink outside Vail, Colo., coaches and staff members spent Monday in a four-person scramble that was treated like a tournament.
Twins
Mets to retire pitcher Jerry Koosman's number next season
Jerry Koosman will become the third New York Mets player to have his number retired by the team.