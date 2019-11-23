More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Hooker's 2 TD passes lead No. 25 Virginia Tech over Pitt
There was little for Virginia Tech fans to be disappointed about on Saturday, but coach Justin Fuente put a damper on a festive day when he reaffirmed that Bud Foster planned to retire at season's end.
Outdoors
Chronic wasting disease puts Minnesota deer farms under fire
Fenced hunting preserves have become a flash point over who is to blame for the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Gophers
No. 13 Baylor in Big 12 title game with 24-10 win over Texas
Charlie Brewer and No. 13 Baylor are going to the Big 12 championship game only two years after an 11-loss season. The Bears didn't miss a second chance to clinch at home.
Gophers
Defense shines, No. 4 Georgia prevails 19-13 vs Texas A&M
No. 4 Georgia is still on course to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
Sports
St. John's scores last two touchdowns to win shootout in D-III playoffs
St. John's scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes to rally for a 51-47 victory over Aurora (Ill.) University in the first round of…