More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sea-Watch 3 captain calls for EU action on migrants rescues
A German humanitarian ship captain who eluded an Italian effort to block her from docking at an Italian port with migrants onboard has called for the European Commission to do its best to avoid new political standoffs.
World
Congo soldiers, police to enforce Ebola emergency measures
Congolese soldiers and police will enforce hand-washing and fever checks now that the deadly Ebola outbreak has been declared an international health emergency , authorities said Thursday.
World
Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing 33 people in an attack that shocked the country and brought an outpouring of grief from anime fans.
World
Lawmakers impede next UK leader's path to a no-deal Brexit
With Britain set to get a new pro-Brexit leader within days, lawmakers on Thursday erected a roadblock in the path of any attempt by the incoming prime minister to take the country out of the European Union without a divorce deal.
World
Scuffles near Lebanon parliament before vote on budget
Dozens of protesters have scuffled with Lebanese security guarding the country's parliament just as lawmakers met to vote on a controversial austerity budget.