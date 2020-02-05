More from Star Tribune
New virus has infected more than 28,200 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally.The latest figures as of Thursday in Beijing:— China: 563 deaths and…
TV & Media
Trial date set 6 years after fatal movie theater shooting
A trial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument over cellphone use during previews at a Florida movie theater.
National
Trump courts black voters, but opposition remains deep
President Donald Trump took African American guests to his State of the Union speech, ran a Super Bowl ad boasting how he's making the criminal justice system more equitable for black people and portrayed himself as the champion of education and job opportunities for people of color.
Variety
US productivity up 1.7% in 2019, best gain in 9 years
U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of last year, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade.
Nation
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year
Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills on Wednesday to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and if Coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they'll be back for an encore next year.