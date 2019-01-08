A moose wandered into an Alaska hospital building, ate some plants and exited using a motion-activated door that was stuck open because of the cold. A woman who works inside a medical office attached to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage captured the visit on video. No injuries or other damage were reported.

