More From Nation
Nation
Europe's human rights court to hear Belgian euthanasia case
Europe's top human rights court has agreed to hear a case being brought against Belgium by a man whose mother was euthanized in 2012 for depression, the second case that implicates one of Belgium's leading euthanasia doctors.
Nation
Moose wanders into Alaska hospital building
A moose wandered into an Alaska hospital building, ate some plants and exited using a motion-activated door that was stuck open because of the cold. A woman who works inside a medical office attached to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage captured the visit on video. No injuries or other damage were reported.
Nation
Turkey appears to snub US; no assurances on Syrian Kurds
A senior U.S. official trying to negotiate the safety of Kurdish allies in northeastern Syria was apparently rebuffed by Turkey's president who said Tuesday there would be "no concession" in Ankara's push against terror groups in the war-torn country.
Politics
With no shutdown deal, federal courts set to run out of cash
In Minnesota, Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim said he will issue an order deeming all 223 staff members to be essential — which requires them to work, even without pay.
National
Air travelers start to feel effects of government shutdown
The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel.
