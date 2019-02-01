More from Star Tribune
Hong Kong makes record seizure of pangolin scales, ivory
Hong Kong customs officers have intercepted a record 8.3 tons of pangolin scales and hundreds of elephant tusks worth more than $8 million combined, underscoring the threat to endangered species from demand in Asia.
World
N. Korean Christians keep faith in underground churches
One North Korean defector in Seoul describes her family back home quietly singing Christian hymns every Sunday while someone stood watch for informers. A second cowered under a blanket or in the toilet when praying in the North. Yet another recalls seeing a fellow prison inmate who'd been severely beaten for refusing to repudiate her religion.
World
Sea Shepherd ship attacked in Mexico's Gulf of California
The Sea Shepherd environmental group said Friday that one if its ships was attacked with rocks and partly set afire by a flotilla of about 20 fishing boats in Mexico's Gulf of California.
National
Trump suspends arms treaty, citing Chinese, Russian threats
The Trump administration is pulling the plug on a decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia, lifting what it sees as unreasonable constraints on competing with a resurgent Russia and a more assertive China. The move announced Friday sets the stage for delicate talks with U.S. allies over potential new American missile deployments.
World
Yemen coalition alarmed at Houthi cease-fire violations
Yemen's government and its key coalition partners Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates expressed "growing alarm" at what they say are "persistent, deliberate violations" by rival Houthi Shiite rebels of the December cease-fire agreement in the key port of Hodeida.
