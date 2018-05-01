More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Disney, Twitter to create live content and ads across genres
The Walt Disney Co. and Twitter say they will create live content and advertisements in sports, news and entertainment from the entire Disney portfolio.
Variety
US stocks slide as industrial and energy companies fall
U.S. stocks are slumping Tuesday as industrial and energy companies trade lower. First-quarter results from drugmaker Pfizer and athletic apparel maker Under Armour disappointed Wall Street. The White House said it will delay its decision to impose tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days, but trade tensions remain in focus.
Variety
Audit finds security lapses at Philadelphia's Amtrak station
An audit has found a number of security vulnerabilities at Philadelphia's main train station, including that it can't be locked in the event of an emergency because staffers don't have the keys.
TV & Media
Women's sports leagues band together with SheIS initiative
Women's sports leagues are banding together with a new initiative — SheIS.
Variety
Connecticut university officials charged with assault
The official who oversees student conduct at a Connecticut university has been charged with choking, threatening and using duct tape to bind a woman in his home.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.