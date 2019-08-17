More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Ohio mayor receives threats after comments by Trump
The mayor of Dayton where nine people were slain in a mass shooting says a round-the-clock security detail was assigned to her because of hate-filled messages she received following verbal sparring with President Donald Trump after his visit to a Dayton hospital earlier this month.
National
Warren, Sanders get personal with young, black Christians
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren framed their Democratic presidential bids in personal, faith-based terms Saturday before black millennial Christians who could help determine which candidate becomes the leading progressive alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden.
National
The Latest: Police seize weapons from Portland protesters
The Latest on a right-wing rally and counter protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):
World
Guatemala is ill-prepared to handle the influx of asylum-seekers the United States is planning to send
U.S. plans to send asylum-seekers to Guatemala, which is already struggling to keep up
Politics
DFL politics shaped by Minnesota's Fortune 500 culture
Gov. Tim Walz has named Jodi Harpstead as the new commissioner of the Department of Human Services, beginning Sept. 3. The headlines all noted…