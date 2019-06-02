More from Star Tribune
MN United
Loons' home unbeaten streak gets tarnished in 3-2 loss to Philadelphia
Loons pile up chances before late lapse lets Philadelphia off hook
Golf
Cantlay rallies from four back to win the Memorial
Jack Nicklaus is a gracious tournament host at the Memorial who doesn't mince words, and it paid off for Patrick Cantlay.
Gophers
Martin's Seminoles keep going; Nos. 3, 4 national seeds out
Florida State dominated all three games in its NCAA regional and extended coach Mike Martin's final season at least one more week.The Seminoles became the…
Wolves
Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals
The Golden State Warriors relied on a champion's heart to overcome their weary bodies.
Motorsports
Dixon's big day: wins Detroit Grand Prix, gets honored by Queen Elizabeth
Scott Dixon earned his first victory of the year and 45th of his career, just hours after being honored by Queen Elizabeth II.