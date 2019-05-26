More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85
Bart Starr, the gentlemanly quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s whose sneak won the famed "Ice Bowl" in 1967, died Sunday. He was 85.
Local
Green Bay Packers quarterback legend Bart Starr dies at age 85
Starr died at his home after a serious stroke, the team announced.
Golf
Wiesberger wins Made in Denmark for 5th European Tour title
Bernd Wiesberger held on to win the Made in Denmark tournament on Sunday for his fifth European Tour title.
Gophers
Wisconsin assistant coach's wife, daughter die in crash
The University of Wisconsin said Sunday that the wife and daughter of men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore were killed in a Michigan automobile accident.
Sports
The Latest: Last year's semifinalist Cecchinato eliminated
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):