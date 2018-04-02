More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild shuts out Oilers, moves to brink of playoffs
The post-Suter era begins with Dubnyk pulling off his fifth shutout of the season.
Twins
Martin hits go-ahead homer, Blue Jays beat White Sox 4-2
Russell Martin hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz each had a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Monday night for their third straight win.
Gophers
NCAA Latest: Michigan needs another comeback in San Antonio
The Latest on the championship game of the NCAA Tournament (all times local):
Motorsports
Tony Stewart reaches settlement in wrongful death suit
The family of a race car driver fatally injured when struck by Tony Stewart's sprint car has apparently reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the former NASCAR star.
Twins
Morton, Gonzalez help Astros over Orioles 6-1
Charlie Morton pitched six scoreless innings, Marwin Gonzalez homered and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Monday night in their home opener after winning their first World Series title last year.
