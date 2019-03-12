More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Report: Barr bolting to Jets as Vikings start shaking up roster
Linebacker Anthony Barr reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Jets, where he'd likely get a chance to work primarily as a pass rusher.
Vikings
Richardson expected to sign with Browns after one season with Vikings
Terms of Sheldon Richardson’s deal were not immediately available, but Vikings general manager Rick Spielman appeared to see the defensive tackle's exit coming.
Twins
Castro back behind the plate after choosing path to recovery
Jason Castro's complex knee surgery was followed by seven months of daily rehabilitation exercises — all so he could esume the occupation that keeps causing the meniscus to tear.
Wolves
Injuries give 'cerebral' Bates-Diop a chance to show his skills
The Wolves have had multiple wing players injured — Robert Covington, Luol Deng and Andrew Wiggins. That's opened the way for Keita Bates-Diop to get some extended playing time.
Wild
Back home and back to losing, powerless Wild blanked by San Jose
Another ineffective showing by the power play headlined a 3-0 loss to the Sharks in front of 18,907 at the X that was yet another weak showing on home ice.