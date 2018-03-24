More from Star Tribune
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:7-4-0(seven, four, zero)10-28-37-38-49, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3(ten, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:10-33-45-53-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3(ten, thirty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball:…
Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change
They came from a place of heartbreak to claim their spot in history: Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and supporters, rallying across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence.
Hundreds of thousands decry guns: 'This just needs to stop'
Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and U.S. citiesto press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.
NBA G League Grand Rapids player collapses during game
An NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive collapsed on the court near the end of a game with the Long Island Nets and was rushed to a hospital.
