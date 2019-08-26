More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
North Carolina high court hears case on race, death penalty
North Carolina's highest court began weighing a claim Monday by six inmates on death row who say they are there because of racial discrimination in jury selection — and who argue they are still entitled to protections under a law that was taken off the books.
National
Florida nursing home employees charged in patient deaths
Four employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power were charged Monday, at least three of them with aggravated manslaughter, their attorneys said.
Music
Prince's estate to assume management of Paisley Park
Graceland Holdings will no longer run the Chanhassen museum as of Oct. 1.
National
After cancer treatment, Ginsburg in NY for honorary degree
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave University at Buffalo law students a memorable start to the new academic year Monday when she accepted an honorary degree on campus and talked about her dedication to equal rights and the "Notorious R.B.G" nickname.
Variety
Maryland pet stores sue to block state ban on dog, cat sales
Pet stores are suing to block a Maryland law that will bar them from selling commercially bred dogs and cats, a measure billed as a check against unlicensed and substandard "puppy mills."