Gophers
Stanford's Love heads list of preseason Heisman contenders
Stanford running back Bryce Love's decision to return for his senior year instantly made him a preseason front-runner for some of college football's top individual…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Cards' Carpenter hot, Fiers debuts for A's
A look at what's happening around the majors today:MATTY WOODWORKMatt Carpenter has four homers in five games heading into St. Louis' series finale against Miami.…
Twins
Ohtani, Upton hit Halos past Tigers 11-5 on Trout's birthday
Mike Trout couldn't play on his 27th birthday, thanks to a sore right wrist.
Twins
Rich Hill pitches Dodgers past his former A's club 4-2
Rich Hill played just long enough for the Oakland Athletics two years ago to get a feel for how they can come back when it's close and win in the late innings, a signature of his former club this season.
Twins
Pivetta, Williams lead Phillies past Diamondbacks 5-2
Add Nick Pivetta's Tuesday night performance to the long list of quality outings by Philadelphia starters this season.
