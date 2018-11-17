EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Wild
Lindholm scores twice, Flames rally past Oilers 4-2
Elias Lindholm scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Calgary Flames rallied from two down to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday night.
Wild
Wild's Dumba earning place among top goal-scoring defensemen
Matt Dumba's eight goals rank second in the league by a blueliner; only the Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (nine) has more.
Gophers
Big fourth quarter leads to Gophers women's basketball victory over San Diego
Down seven points after the third quarter, the Gophers went to work in a big way to finish.
Gophers
Milton shines, No. 11 UCF routs No. 19 Cincinnati 38-13
The college football spotlight isn't too bright for UCF.
Sports
St. Thomas Academy beats Bemidji 33-21 in Class 5A semifinals
McFadden runs for three TDs, including 71-yarder.