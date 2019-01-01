More from Star Tribune
Arctic cold settles in for New Year's Day in Minn.
The new year brings a blast of arctic cold to Minnesota.
Local
Man assisting in Wis. crash killed by suspected drunken driver
A man who stopped to help at the scene of a crash on a Madison area highway during a snowstorm died after being struck by a suspected drunken driver.
Local
Minnesotans share what inspires them about our state
Volunteers setting up for a New Year's Eve luminary walk at Fort Snelling State Park share what inspires them about Minnesota - the love of being outdoors among them.
Local
Body recovered after fleeing vehicle ends up in river
The body of a woman has been recovered from a river in Milwaukee after a vehicle fleeing from police careened off the road and into the water.
South Metro
Boy, 11, rescues drowning man from bottom of Eagan pool
5th-grader jumped in and retrieved man from bottom of indoor pool in Eagan.
