Newly freed man 'ecstatic' after attempted murder charges droppede
Prosecutors dismissed attempted murder charges against a man who says Innocence Projected 'saved my life.'
Minneapolis
Former Minneapolis budget director Don Siggelkow dies at 62
Siggelkow had an integral role in the acquisition of the Fort Snelling complex to build competition-quality athletic fields.
Coronavirus
How one Minnesota school crammed to get 860 classes online as COVID-19 keeps students away
College of St. Scholastica professors become 'makeshift videographers' to prep newly digital courses.
Coronavirus
Minnesota coronavirus cases rise to 77; testing expected to decline
Governor says pandemic could last longer in Minnesota.
Coronavirus
Minneapolis City Council to vote on extending emergency declaration
For the first time since the coronavirus was confirmed in Minnesota, some council members can participate remotely.