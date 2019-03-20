More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Minnesota yoga master shows how to exercise your feet
A yoga master holds foot clinics that can help not only your toes but your aching knees, hips and back.
Wild
Lack of execution costs Wild in loss to Avalanche
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-1 loss to the Avalanche in her Wild wrap-up.
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers talk before Des Moines trip
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer talk before heading Des Moines to play Louisville in the NCAA tournament.
Wild
Wild frustrated after 3-1 loss to Avalanche
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-1 loss to the Avalanche Tuesday.
St. Paul
Watch St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter jump out of an airplane
Mayor Melvin Carter and snowmobile racer Levi LaVallee dropped out of an airplane at 12,000 feet and parachuted to Harriet Island on Tuesday morning to announce Red Bull's Flugtag will come to St. Paul on Sept. 7.