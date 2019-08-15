More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
East Metro
Seen on the St. Croix: The eagle has landed ... on something big
Dan and Andie Goff of Woodbury had just motored their boat from the Afton Marina when they spotted something startling.
Twins
Rookie Grisham's late homer lifts Brewers past Twins
The Twins build a 5-2 lead behind home runs from Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver, but the bullpen blows its fifth save of August.
Sports
Tokyo's summer heat forces triathlon test to be shortened
Tokyo's summer heat has forced an Olympic women's triathlon qualifying event to be shortened because of high temperatures that are likely to impact next year's games.
Twins
Payano expected to start for Texas against Minnesota
Minnesota Twins (72-48, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-60, third in the AL West)8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (1-2, 3.66…
Golf
Poulter thriving on memories of Medinah
Ian Poulter walked into the Medinah clubhouse to register for the BMW Championship and immediately felt at home.