More From Local
Local
Tornado topples trees, damages headstones at Winona cemetery
The National Weather Service says a tornado ripped through a cemetery in southeastern Minnesota.
South Metro
Man fatally trapped in grain bin near Belle Plaine is ID'd
The man, 74, had been unloading soybeans from the bin, the Sheriff's Office said.
Variety
Potency of Wisconsin THC cartridges may be higher than claim
A Wisconsin operation that manufactured thousands of vaping cartridges a day may have been packing them with far more THC oil than the packaging claimed, authorities said Wednesday.
Local
Minnesota Twins pay visit to Children's Minnesota
Twins players, including childhood cancer survivor and pitcher Devin Smeltzer, visited Children's Minnesota to appear in Star Studio and talk with young patients.
Local
Deputies cleared in death of motorcyclist shot after chase
A prosecutor says two northern Minnesota deputies won't be charged in the death of a motorcyclist who fired at one of the deputies after a chase in May.